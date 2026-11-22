The birthday gift in my hands was a small jar with a picture of a cowboy decked out in western wear and a Stetson, standing by a steer in front of a barn. For a moment, I thought I was being given a stay at a dude ranch.

I opened the jar and saw a white solid substance.

“It’s beef tallow!” our daughter said.

Silly me, I thought it was Crisco.

“Why yes, of course,” I said, “beef tallow. I’ve seen Steak ‘n Shake billboards along the interstate advertising fries cooked in beef tallow. But Sweetie, this isn’t nearly enough for a batch of fries.”

“You don’t cook with it; you wear it. It’s moisturizer for your skin. Massage it onto your arms, elbows, legs, feet, knees and hands. It leaves your skin glowing.”

There I sat holding every woman’s dream—the ability to moisturize and smell like you’re hot off the grill at the same time. With cheese or without?



“Beef tallow can soften skin,” my tutor says.

That it may, and if it does, I will clearly need a much larger amount; perhaps something in an industrial drum size.

Beef tallow looks exactly like lard, which makes me wonder—if the tallow doesn’t smooth my skin and make me glow, could I use it on my cast iron?”

Each question led to another question: How does one measure the skin glow of beef tallow? Rare, medium rare, well done?

If beef tallow is good, could lard rendered from pig fat be even better?

Novelty moisturizers have been around for ages. Before beef tallow there was coconut oil. Touted as the ultimate skin tonic, it was used for removing makeup, moisturizing, German chocolate cakes and macaroons.

In ancient times, a popular facial paste was made with the excrement of crocodiles, dirt and water. No clue as to whether they cooked fries in that one.

I was around farms and cattle as a child. Wherever there were cattle, there were flies. I’m still weighing the benefits of smoother, glowing skin against the odds of being swarmed by flies. At any rate, I profusely thanked our daughter for the beef tallow and trust she took it at face value.