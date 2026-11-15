My dad’s standard go-to line was simple: “We’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”

He said it in summer when the thermometer shot past 100 and he’d come in from mowing the yard and stand in front of our window air conditioning unit.

He said it in winter when he finished clearing snow off the driveway in below-zero wind chill.

He said it sitting in the hospital when my mother had a brain aneurysm and we were all waiting to see if she would live or die. He was staring at his shoes, looked up, glanced around the waiting room and said, “We’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”

We usually had a traditional Sunday dinner after church each week, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls and sometimes chocolate cake. That’s when he switched it up. He’d lean forward, look at my brother and me and say, “You know there’s not another house on the block having a meal this fine.”



As a farm boy, Dad often went without shoes in the summer, mainly because he liked it, but it was also the Depression, and he was one of nine children. He worked in fields with his older brothers and would fondly recall sitting under the shade of a cottonwood eating his lunch and drinking water from a Ball jar.

He often walked to the small country school alongside the horse and wagon carrying his siblings so he could check his traplines.

When he was 18, standing in line at Camp Fannin, Texas, to be vaccinated before shipping out to the European Theater during World War II, he was pulled aside and told his next-oldest brother had been killed in the Philippines.

After the war, he met a girl at a dance hall on New Year’s Eve. A few months later he proposed, and she said yes. Now he really had a lot to be thankful for.

They started married life with a bed, a dresser, a card table and two orange crates they used for chairs. Their first major purchase was a piano.

He stocked the chemistry labs at the University of Nebraska. After a few years, he became a buyer for the chemistry department. Some years later, another university several hundred miles away hired him as a buyer. Eventually, the farm boy with no college education became the purchasing director of an entire university.

It was not ease, comfort or wealth that made the man thankful. It was having seen the full spectrum of life and knowing it’s not the problem, but how you respond to the problem that matters. Thanksgiving was a choice he made over and over and over.

Thanksgiving has never been just one day a year.