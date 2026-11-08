You can’t fool Mother Nature but she can fool you

On a morning walk to catch the last colors of fall, we saw what appeared to be a large pile of vanilla wafers in the easement up ahead. Whoever trashed an entire box of vanilla wafers clearly has no appreciation for banana pudding.

A few steps closer, we saw the mound was not vanilla wafers but an enormous puffball of small mushrooms. They blended seamlessly with the leaves nestled around them, each and every one a perfectly toasted golden brown.

The husband took pictures and I identified the UGO (unidentified grounded object) with an app on my phone as ringless honey mushrooms. Desarmillaria tabescens is their proper name, which is why we continue to call them vanilla wafers.



We crouched down on the sidewalk for a closer look and at the same time provided entertainment for middle school kids at the bus stop across the street. More old people doing weird things.

The mushrooms were a work of art and marvel of creation. As we continued on, leaving the puffball behind, it struck me how close I came to missing it. What with multitasking, speed walking, always thinking three days ahead, I could have shot right past them.

I am my own worst distraction, often doing two things, thinking about a half dozen other things and then befuddled that I can’t remember where I parked my glasses.

All through the long, dry month of September, I pined for the beauty of fall with rustling leaves, changing colors, funky pumpkins with warts, open windows and an extra blanket at night.

Fall entered stage left. It was beautiful, but my mind was weeks ahead planning Thanksgiving. One 6-foot folding table, a card table in the dining room and a crockpot warming potatoes in the garage could alleviate overcrowding in the oven.

I am susceptible to every rushing wind that blows in the next event, the next season, the next celebration, and the next storm.

Christmas has been known to be so overwhelming that it often swallows New Year’s whole. Winter’s bleak skies and bitter cold drag on, tulips and daffodils bloom and disappear in a flash and it is time to plant the vegetable garden. Picking peas in 98 degree heat, I wonder when fall will arrive.

How often I think ahead and miss the now. If only I could be in the present—which reminds me, Christmas is coming.