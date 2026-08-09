Now paging George Washington

George Washington is literally in the “pages of history.” A book on the coffee table has money hanging out of it—not play money, real money as in a one dollar bill.

I know in an instant the book belongs to a 12-year-old granddaughter.

The girl is an avid reader. She won the “Reader Award” in her class three times last year which translated into three free pizzas.

The grand with the book oozing money was helping us rake leaves last fall when she suddenly disappeared. I looked all around and couldn’t find her. One of her sisters deadpanned, “Check the big pile of leaves in the front yard.”

She had hollowed out a big pile of leaves and was nestled inside, reading a book. She marked that page with a red maple leaf.

My choice in bookmarks largely depends on what is nearby: paper clips, sticky notes, rubber bands and junk mail. A grocery receipt can do double duty, as it not only holds my place, but reminds me what I bought for dinner.

I understand why the girl doesn’t always use real bookmarks. I often receive handmade bookmarks as gifts and they’re simply too pretty and special to lose between the cushions on the couch.

On rare occasions, I rationalize paying full price for a new release hardcover because I can use the flap on the book jacket to hold my place. So, it’s really like a money saving two-for-one.

But at this moment, my most pressing question is this: Does the girl with the George Washington bookmark mark all the books she reads with real money? She has started babysitting so it’s possible there could be 5s, 10s, maybe even 20s marking pages. Shouldn’t someone go through the bookcases in her bedroom and check?

I’ve volunteered for the job but haven’t heard back yet. Rumor is they don’t think I have shelf control.

Reading is in the girls’ genes—and her jackets, her purses and her backpack. She’s like her mother, who never left home without a book in her purse or backpack.

These days, her mom is in a book club, a book-to-movie book club and hosts readathons for kids.

Of all the qualities and quirks we pass on to our children, a love of reading may be among the best.