Someday is the most overlooked day on the calendar

Years ago, we had a financial adviser who was so young I often wondered if I should bake cookies before he came to the house—peanut butter or chocolate chip?

He once said something that I found semi-appalling. He asked if we knew the three phases of retirement. We confessed we did not. With a grin, he said, “Well, there’s go-go, slow-go and no-go.”

Maybe I felt miffed because he was bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and had no crow’s feet around his eyes. Yet at the same time, a neon light flashed in my head saying, “Remember that!”

The young man was right. I see it now, both in the rearview mirror and the crystal ball.

We are still “go-go,” but “slow-go” and “no-go” will surely be coming. Probably not today, next week or next month, but someday. Therein lies the problem – Someday.

You can’t plan on Someday. Someday has a mind of its own. Someday may come sooner or later than you expect. Besides the matter of timing, there’s already a heavy load hanging on Someday.

Someday, I plan on contacting a college roommate and suggest we meet for breakfast in Louisville like we did some years ago.

Someday, when we head west, we will keep going all the way to Kansas and once again walk the rolling hills of the Konza Prairie covered in tall grasses swaying in the wind. You can see buffalo herds and wild horses in your mind’s eye. Best of all, you can reach up and nearly touch the sky.

Someday, we’re going to spontaneously pick up some of the grands, go to a park that borders the river, take off our shoes and socks, let the mud ooze between our toes and spend an entire afternoon skipping stones.

Someday, I’m going to show up unannounced at a friend’s house with a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers just to say thanks for the friendship and prayers that have gotten me through the hard spots.

Someday, I will grab my hubby and announce we are driving out to the country to sit under a dark sky and count the stars.

Someday, I’m going to make tiramisu, crème brûlée and broccoli cheddar quiche with heavy cream because it’s a waste of time to go years without such delights.

Someday, I’m going to pin all my loved ones to the wall and say, “Look me in the eyes. I have something important to say. Thanks for making life wonderful.”

Maybe today is a good time for a Someday.