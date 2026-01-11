Heads up, straighten up while you can

It’s too late now, but I probably should have become a chiropractor.

Why? Two words: tech neck. It’s when a neck has been bent over a screen for so long that it needs medical attention. The phenomenon is everywhere. I’m not neck-saggerating.

I was in line to check out at a doctor’s office, and a mom and a little boy were in front of me. The boy was about 4, cute as a button with super long eyelashes. He was holding a tablet with his hands while his head was bent over it and braced against the wall.

His mom was having difficulty with checkout paperwork and the boy just stood frozen, mesmerized by animated figures running around on the screen.

I was watching the boy staring at the screen, wondering if he would blink. After five minutes, the tablet fell to the floor. Here’s the thing – the boy remained frozen with his head still bent and braced against the wall. It was nearly 10 seconds before he leaned over to pick up the tablet.

Maybe not today or tomorrow, but some day that child may need a neck adjustment.

Experts say that keeping your head, which may weigh 8-10 pounds, bent over a device is like holding a gallon of milk from the end of your outstretched arm. Your arm and your neck weren’t designed to dangle such weight for a prolonged period.

Some call it tech neck, others call it text neck. If the neck fits.

The other morning, I was outside when a car pulled up and let out a middle school boy so he could walk to the bus stop at the end of the block without other kids noticing his mother drove him.

The boy walked to the bus stop with his neck stretched out as flat as a diving board with face glued to his phone. If there was a neck craning event in the Olympics, the kid could bring home the gold. USA! USA!

I’m not a professional, but my understanding is that removing the phone is easy part. It’s getting the head and arms back to their original position that takes week$ and month$ of therapy.

Why aren’t chiropractors in mobile units cruising the city going from bus stop to bus stop, coffee shop to coffee shop or from dinner table to dinner table?

My primary care physician, Dr. Google, says: Tech neck is treatable and can be fixed by correcting posture, performing regular stretches, strengthening exercise and taking frequent breaks, but if symptoms persist or worsen, it is recommended to seek professional advice from a doctor or physical therapist. Or a family life columnist.

I added that last sentence. Yes, on the downside, I am untrained and unlicensed. On the upside, my fees are reasonable.

