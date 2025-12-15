Seeing the Christmas story with more than our eyes

The labor and delivery portrayed in the Christmas story has been highly sanitized, as it should be. We have softened the realities of Christ’s birth with pillowy mounds of straw, cattle gently lowing, moonlight streaming in through strategically placed windows, and an inexperienced husband attending the birth like a seasoned OB/GYN who has delivered hundreds.

Like small children moving pieces of a nativity set around, edging cattle and sheep closer to the manger and standing Joseph outside with the shepherds, we too, can only imagine.

But the crux of the Christmas story may not be so much in the imagery as it is in that small word “behold.” From the gospel of Luke: “For the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy, which will be for all people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”

The word “behold” is an imperative, a command that shouts “look!” “Behold” is meant to grab you by both shoulders and give you a shake. To behold something goes far beyond sight. The root of the verb can also mean “to know, to understand or to experience.”

My nephew, who was blind, could see things in that manner. The first time he held our first grandbaby on his lap, his entire being lit up like a Christmas tree. His face beamed and joy radiated from every pore of his being. Even without sight he could “behold.” He could touch, feel, know, understand and experience.

For the mother who has birthed a baby, “beholding” is the moment that newborn is laid upon her chest or placed in her arms. It is seeing that engages every sensory, emotional and cranial channel. Skin on skin, flesh on flesh, a small heart beating next to her own, as close as can be. It is the power, wonder, and miracle of new life. The hard work that preceded birth fades into the past, eclipsed by joy and awe.

The marvelous lights, colors, decorations and feasts of Christmas are merely embellishments. The true heart of Christmas is the invitation to behold the babe in the manger—not just with our eyes, but with our whole being.

