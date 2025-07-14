First words may now include “charge it”

Parents are giving credit cards to children so young that some of them aren’t able to make their own beds or cross the street alone. These newly minted cardholders are buckled into car seats whenever they travel and wear water wings at the pool but have credit cards linked to their parents’ account.

One mother said she and her husband added their 2-year-old and 1-year-old as authorized users on their bank card in hopes of teaching the children about money at an early age and establishing a good credit history. Their toddlers purchase snacks once a week at the grocery store and pay with their credit card.

I can see it on the college application: “Able to tap plastic at age 2.”

The article did not say how such young children pay for their purchases when the statement comes due. Perhaps parents garnish the kids’ tooth fairy money.

Where do credit card holders not yet potty trained keep their credit cards? In the dresser drawer with their jammies? Under their pillows? Maybe they keep them in a magnetic wallet attached to their cell phones.

This new trend alters the benchmarks of child development.

Year One: Waves bye-bye, can say “Mama” and “Dada,” able to grasp credit cards between thumb and pointer finger.

Year Two: Kicks a ball, eats with a spoon, knows how to tap, swipe or insert the chip.

Year Three: Learns colors — silver is for Citibank, red is for Macy’s and blue is for Lowe’s.

Year Four: Strings beads, dresses self, joins Amazon Prime for free shipping and Prime days.

Year Five: Speaks clearly, uses all parts of speech, can tell a simple story using full sentences about getting a $200 year-end rebate on the Costco card.

We gave our youngest a credit card when she was 18 and went to college. We can’t remember why we never gave her older sister or brother a credit card. Perhaps we were still in the tough love phase of parenting.

If I’d had a credit card as a young child, I would have bought the Barbie Dream House, the pink convertible, and multiple Ken dolls so Barbie had choices.

Who am I kidding? I had a wild streak and would have been the five-year-old buying boxes and boxes of candy cigarettes.

Let’s hope these young users learn how to spend within their means. Credit card debt can weigh you down faster than a soggy diaper.

