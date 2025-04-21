Big dreams with a cherry on top

One of our granddaughters announced she is going to an ice cream parlor on her honeymoon. I thought it would be good to get that on record in case she changes her mind and starts talking about a Caribbean cruise or backpacking through Europe.

She is not engaged.

She doesn’t date.

She is six.

To the best of everyone’s knowledge, she has never even had a crush, let alone a boyfriend. Frankly, some boys are afraid of her. I’m not saying they’re wrong to be afraid. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As a matter of fact, I hope she still has that quality when she does start dating.

We don’t think she has her eye on anyone just yet, she is simply dreaming far into the future when one day she may leave her first loves: Ranger, the big black lab with a tail that can knock you across the room, Annie, the red lab that licks your face, Dusty, the hefty cat with an attitude to match, Jellybean, the lop-eared rabbit that chews clothes, bedding and romaine, and the chickens and ducks, and all the cute little mice.

Oh, and the family. She loves the family.

It would take a special power to pull her from those many loves, and apparently ice cream will be part of that pull.

Perhaps she’s been inspired by the old-fashioned ice cream parlor in town. It has magnificent vintage woodwork, big mirrors, ice cream chairs with black iron scrolls and sundaes that come in parfait tulip glasses with whipped cream and a cherry on top.