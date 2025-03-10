Fridays with waffle fries and movie stars

We have just done a school pick-up; 14-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister are in the car with us. In a unanimous decision, we head directly to Chick-fil-A because some days the main thing you get at school is hungry. Very, very hungry.

We ordered and are seated with waffle fries and ice cream, checking off vegetables and dairy for the day. A 40-something woman, an older woman and a man pass beside our table and take seats directly behind us.

One of the girls looks over her shoulder for a second look, then whispers to her sister. They nod in agreement.

“Look at the woman behind us,” one whispers to me.

“What about her?” I ask, shooting an “it’s not polite to gawk at people” look.

“Don’t you know who that is?”

“No,” I say.

“You don’t recognize her?” says the other in disbelief.

“Should I?” I ask.

“YES! It’s Reese Witherspoon!”

“That is not Reese Witherspoon.”

They adamantly disagree.

“Seriously, girls? You really think Reese Witherspoon, her mother and some man are in a Chick-fil-a in central Indiana?”

“Yeah! Incredible, isn’t it?”

They are so confident that I google Reese Witherspoon on my phone to remind myself what she looks like.

I show it to the girls who say it’s a bad picture and insist Reese is right behind them.

Just in case it is Legally Blonde, the husband raises his cell phone way above his head to take a selfie and captures “Reese Witherspoon” seated at the table behind him.

The girls are ecstatic. Grandpa now has a selfie with Reese Witherspoon.