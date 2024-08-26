Politics is going potty-mouth, I swear

It may be time to bring back the “cuss box” parents sometimes kept on kitchen tables or countertops. Kids had to deposit a coin every time they said a bad or ugly word. The present crop of candidates running for president and vice-president could fine themselves and fund their own campaigns.

Coarse language among politicians is nothing new. There is a long and storied history of presidents swearing. Andrew Jackson swore so much that his parrot, Polly, began using profanity, too. A genuine “fowl mouth,” Polly was removed from Jackson’s funeral at The Hermitage, Tennessee, for swearing so loudly it disturbed the mourners.

LBJ was legendary for his swearing. The man could have made Jackson’s parrot blush.

President Nixon will forever be remembered by the tape transcripts peppered with “expletive deleted.”

But once upon a time, politicians confined crude language to the private sphere. Vulgarities and profanities were deemed beneath the dignity of the office.

Former President Donald Trump recently spoke about receiving an email from Franklin Graham, the son of evangelist Billy Graham, urging him to refrain from using foul language in his speeches. He laughed it off.



The Washington Post recently ran a story headlined, “Kamala Harris rallies are edgy with four-letter words.”

I received an email from a candidate so rip-roaring mad that he said he was, well, having urinary tract issues, only in cruder terms.

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro brags that his state motto is “Get Stuff Done,” only he frequently, and proudly, substitutes a different word for stuff.

In accepting the vice-president slot on the Democrat ticket, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave a shout-out of thanks to the crowd chanting, “Mind your own d— business.”

The current challenge for both political parties is seeing how many times candidates can call each other weird and weirdo.

I’m sorry, what are you, like third grade?

I apologize to all third-graders.

The uptick in crude is not by chance. These are not slips of the tongue. The coarseness is intentional and purposeful. Strategists think this is how you reach average people and win votes.

Whether this is or isn’t how average people talk is irrelevant.

When you are running for the highest office in one of the most powerful nations in the world, you carry yourself with class and dignity. You respect yourself and respect those you represent.

If you want to be a leader, talk like a leader.

Share This:

Comments

comments